Las Vegas - Desert Hope Treatment Center, an American Addiction Center (AAC) facility, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc C. Turner, M.S., as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Turner brings more than 30 years of behavioral healthcare experience to his new role within AAC. Previously, Mr. Turner served as CEO for Greenhouse Treatment Center in Dallas, another AAC facility.

“I am very excited to join the talented and experienced staff at Desert Hope. Working together, we will take an already quality facility and make it even better in a variety of ways,” said Marc Turner.

Mr. Turner received his BA in Communications from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his MS in Adult Education Industrial Sociology from North Carolina State University. He has worked in the behavioral health field since the 1980’s, beginning part of his career at Charter Behavioral Health, where he assumed the role as Regional Director of Quality Improvement for eight hospitals. He then took the title of COO for Palmetto Behavioral Health System. Afterwards, he joined the AAC family and has been a key member since 2012.

“Marc Turner has consistently taken quality facilities and upgraded clinical competencies, upheld standards, and maximized compliance. He has proven time and time again that his talents are a positive attribute to the AAC family. We are pleased to add such a skilled leader to our respected Las Vegas facility,” Michael Cartwright, CEO of American Addiction Centers.

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate 18 substance abuse treatment facilities. Located throughout the United States, these facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.