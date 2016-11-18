HENDERSON – The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and the City of Henderson’s Economic Development & Tourism department held Henderson’s 17th Annual Economic Development and Small Business Awards Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Green Valley Ranch Resort, Spa & Casino.

The awards program recognizes businesses that have impacted the growth of the city in a variety of ways. The following won in their categories:

CITY OF HENDERSON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

*Presented by Barbra Coffee, director of economic development & tourism for the City of Henderson’s Economic Development & Tourism department

Economic Development Project of the Year Award

Prologis

Expansion Project of the Year Award

Nevada State College

Redevelopment Project of the Year Award

Lovelady Brewing Company

Private Sector Person of the Year Award

Cody Winterton, executive vice president of Raintree Investment Corporation

O’Callaghan Public Sector Person of the Year Award

Jeff Leake, retired economic development manager, City of Henderson Economic Development & Tourism department

“Those who work in economic development do so out of love for their community,” Coffee said. “The nominees and award recipients are champions for Henderson, and through this event, we show our appreciation for them.”

HENDERSON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SMALL BUSINESS AWARDS

Presented by Scott Muelrath, president/CEO of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce

All in the Family Award

BounceU

Business on the RISE Award

School of Rock Green Valley

Customer Service Award

Trish Nash Signature Gallery of Homes

Green Award, presented by Republic Services

Tate Snyder Kimsey Architects

Innovation Award

LT Proactive Clinic – Dr. Ryon Parker

Outstanding Community Service Award

Galleria at Sunset

Outstanding Nonprofit Award

Miracle Flights

Noble Award, presented by Laird Noble Sanders

Stan Olsen of Olsen Strategic Group

Ambassador of the Year Award

Susan Smith of LegalShield

Board Member of the Year Award

Tim Brooks of Emerald Island Casino

“Businesses big and small make a positive impact on this community every day, and this event is our way of recognizing those companies and their amazing work,” said Scott Muelrath, president and CEO of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. “Economic development not only revitalizes where we’ve been, it lays the groundwork for the future. And these individuals and businesses are working hard to make it possible.”

Henderson Chamber members nominated local businesses for the awards, and a committee chose three finalists in each category that were voted on by the membership as well as the general public.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, professional organization committed to promoting and supporting member businesses.

For more information, call the Henderson Chamber of Commerce at 702-565-8951 or visit hendersonchamber.com.