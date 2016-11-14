Western Elite Announces Lincoln County Contract

Las Vegas – Western Elite, Nevada’s premiere waste management and recycling company, announced it has been contracted by the Lincoln County Commission to service the Alamo, Hiko, Rachel, Panaca, Pioche, Ursine, Mount Wilson and Dry Valley communities. As one of the most prominent recyclers in Nevada, 100 percent of all collected waste materials are processed for recycling at one of the company’s Material Recovery Facility locations.

The contract will run through the end of the year and is for residential waste.

“Western Elite is proud to serve the needs of Lincoln County,” company Vice President Scott Seastrand said. “We have the ability to respond quickly and provide exemplary service to these communities and all of our commercial customers.”

Lincoln County is one of several customers that turned to Western Elite to handle various size waste and recycling needs. Other customers include: The LINQ; The Smith Center; Las Vegas Motor Speedway; Ivanpah Solar Project; and Habitat for Humanity.

About Western Elite

Western Elite is Nevada’s premiere waste management and recycling company. As one of the most prominent recyclers in Nevada, 100 percent of all collected waste materials are sorted for recycling materials before shipment to the landfill.

Western Elite’s state-of-the-art facility features the latest technology in engineering and operations, allowing for a complete solution for the collection, storage, removal, recycling and landfill disposal of waste. For more information, visit www.westernelite.com.