Welcome to Nevada: November 2016

Chick-fil-A

The Atlanta-based eatery, known nationally for its southern style chicken sandwiches and waffle-cut fries, will make its debut in Nevada with two new locations in Henderson. Construction is underway on the fast-food restaurants and both are expected to open in early 2017. The company plans to add up to 10 more locations in the Southern Nevada region over the next five years, each locally owned and operated.

Cosmetic Enterprises Ltd.

A cosmetic and skin care company, Cosmetic Enterprises, Ltd. (CEL) is expanding their manufacturing facilities into Dayton, Nevada. The company will invest a substantial amount into the new facility and plans to hire up to 30 employees in the first year of operations with an average wage and benefits exceeding current labor standards. The company purchased a 60,000 square-foot building and adjacent property for possible future expansion.

MMC Contractors

As an extension to its Las Vegas location, MMC Contractors recently opened an office in Reno. The company is currently building their team within the disciplines of estimating, project management, field supervision and administration. The company specializes in healthcare construction, local government work, energy and industrial markets with plans for strategic growth in the Northern Nevada market.