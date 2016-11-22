Reno – The Washoe CASA Foundation will be honoring CASA volunteers at the annual CASA Volunteer Recognition Dinner on December 1, 2016 at The Grove at 5:30 p.m.

More than 160 CASA volunteers, community partners and friends will be in attendance to celebrate the theme, "CASA Volunteers Make a World of Difference.” CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and is an example of how people can make a difference for abused and neglected children as advocates in Family Court proceedings.

In Washoe County, there are approximately 900 children who are in foster care because it is no longer safe for them to remain in their home. Currently, there are approximately 91 CASA volunteers serving 145 children; even with the presence of children’s attorneys, at least one third of the children in foster care in Washoe County lack a legal advocate to stand for them and ensure the services and support they need to succeed.

Joined by the Foundation, judges and other court employees, community partners, and most importantly family and friends, the dinner is a night to say thank you to our CASA volunteers.

“The Annual CASA Volunteer Appreciation Dinner gives us the opportunity to see other volunteers and talk about our current and past cases, and share ideas on how we can better serve our children,” said Christopher Oliphant, CASA volunteer. “The amount of passion for CASA and the work we do can be ‘felt’ at this event. To be in a room full of people who have a united goal of serving the children in our community is an honor. I would love to be able to shout from the roof top to ‘volunteer’ – our kids need you.”

“The Foundation welcomes the opportunity to host this annual event full of recognition, laughter, and encouraging conversation – our CASA volunteers deserve this recognition and so much more,” said Jenna Dewar, president of the Washoe CASA Foundation and volunteer. “Our CASA volunteers spend countless hours advocating for our local youth, and this annual event is our opportunity to say thank you.”

For more information about the Washoe CASA Foundation, please call (775) 574-8820 or visit: washoecasafoundation.com.

About Washoe CASA Foundation:

The Washoe CASA Foundation’s mission is to support the Washoe County CASA Program through fundraising, advocacy, outreach and community awareness. The Washoe County CASA Program in the Second Judicial District Court is dedicated to the safety, well-being and best interests of abused, neglected and dependent children who are the subject of judicial proceedings. Appointed by the court, CASA volunteers work diligently to determine what is in the best interest of the child and ensure that positive outcomes are achieved. The CASA volunteer’s commitment is to only one or two children at a time. Low caseloads mean advocates can give each child’s case the personal attention that is often not possible in the social services system.