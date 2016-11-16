Lauren Diaz, Knock Out Round finalist from this season’s “The Voice,” and Leon Patillo, former lead singer with Santana, will perform during the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at MonteLago Village in the Lake Las Vegas master planned community this Saturday, Nov. 19.

Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. with performances by Patillo and Annie Meadows, an American Contemporary Christian singer, songwriter and recording artist. The pair will help lead the count-down to the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Diaz will follow with Positively Arts Foundation students. The local nonprofit organization brings today’s professional artists together with aspiring students to ensure the performing arts continue to thrive despite financial difficulties many schools face. Diaz is now the foundation’s new spokesperson.

After the tree lighting, the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory will host a meet-and-greet with Meadows and Patillo. Attendees who make a store purchase will receive an autographed holiday poster, and kids can choose a build-your-own nativity kit or a 3-D snowflake ornament.

The event is free to attend, and free hot cocoa and coffee will be served.

The tree lighting event kicks off a slate of holiday-themed activities at MonteLago Village during November and December. Festivities include a yacht cruises with Santa Claus, Christmas Express train rides, Santa visits, winter-themed art show, holiday baking event, canned food drive, Thanksgiving specials, New Year’s Eve fireworks, and more against the backdrop of Lake Las Vegas’ 320-acre lake. Most events are free, and most will be held on Saturdays.

The MonteLago Village is located at 15 Costa di Lago in Henderson, just minutes from Galleria Parkway and I-515/U.S. 95 or off Lake Mead Parkway and Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Free parking is available at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa parking garage adjacent to MonteLago Village. For information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.

