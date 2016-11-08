Join the Providence Master Planned Community as it will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with a birthday bash with different activities for the whole family at each of its three neighborhood parks. The entire community is invited to the free party, called Providence Pride – A Decade to Remember, on Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon to 6 p.m.

The Promenade Park will have a walking timeline of Providence highlights, as well as a cake and ice cream, hosted by Providence’s lovable 7-foot-tall canine mascot named PD. The young and young-at-heart will enjoy carnival-themed festivities at Huckleberry Park with carnival rides, contests, a DJ and eight food trucks. Wristbands for the carnival rides will be available for $8 per person. Knickerbocker Park will have live music by the bands Ashley Red and Blue String Theory, BBQ food vendor Smoken Sam’s, beer and wine garden, and games, including giant Jenga, Connect Four, Corn Hole and more.

Shuttles will be available and will stop at each park. Attendees also can follow directional signage throughout the community or visit the information tent at each park.

Located in northwest Las Vegas, Providence has ranked consistently among the best-selling master planned communities in the state and country since it first opened. Developed by Focus Property Group, the vision for the 1,200-acre community with a small town Americana ambiance became a reality with the first home sale in 2006 and first two families taking up residence in March 2007.

Today, more than 5,000 homes have been sold with several new-home communities still selling homes by top builders. Residents enjoy amenities including three parks, wide tree-lined streets, and miles of walking trails and bike paths, neighborhood and nearby schools, and convenient access to shopping, dining, job opportunities and the I-215 Beltway and U.S. 95., making traveling to throughout the Las Vegas Valley convenient. Mt. Charleston, Kyle Canyon and Red Rock Canyon are only a few miles away. In addition, the active Providence Master Homeowners Association hosts a variety of cultural, social and educational events for residents in keeping with the community’s spirit of bringing people together.

Providence is located in northwest Las Vegas off of the I-215 North Beltway and Hualapai Way. For more information, visit the community’s information center at 7181 N. Hualapai Way, Ste. 150, and www.providencelv.com or call (702) 433-5084.

