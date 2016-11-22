Company Shares Expertise with Members of Valley High’s Academy of Hospitality Program

Las Vegas – Continuing its commitment to encourage and support tomorrow’s technology leaders, Smart City Networks, the nation’s largest provider of event telecommunications and technology for the event and convention industry, participated in Valley High School’s Academy of Hospitality Program’s (AOHP) Advisory Board Fair.

The exposition, held October 26 at the school, allowed students in the program to learn how Smart City’s leverages its comprehensive specifications and application design expertise and understanding of the hospitality industry to design, build, install, commission and manage communication systems that meet evolving customer needs. Students also explored career opportunities with Smart City and discussed their interest in joining the Smart City team to develop customized digital solutions for any convention, meeting or hotel venue.

Nearly 250 students – freshmen through seniors – visited the Smart City display booth, asking pertinent questions and expressing their career aspirations.

“It was clear from the students’ questions that they are serious about succeeding in the hospitality industry,” said Rani Bush, Smart City’s manager of quality assurance, who serves on AOHP’s Advisory Board. “They were knowledgeable about our company, as well. They obviously did their homework and researched what we do.”

Interested students also learned about Smart City’s internship program that gives AOHP students the opportunity to earn money for college while putting their classroom knowledge to work over 10 weeks working at the company’s Las Vegas headquarters, where they learn about Smart City’s accounting, quality assurance, business development, system development and other operations. Smart City’s paid internship also exposes students to the importance of strong work habits and gives them valuable insights into workplace expectations.

The internship complements their AOHP lessons that prepare students for jobs in the tourism industry. The program teaches the principles of hospitality and event planning, including marketing, customer service, logistics and more.

“Smart City invests not only in cutting-edge technology, but also highly skilled and motivated people,” Smart City President Mark Haley said. “We are a proud supporter of Valley’s Academy of Hospitality Program. We are thrilled to demonstrate to tomorrow’s convention management professionals how Smart City harnesses the technological side of hospitality to ensure successful events by aligning capabilities and budgets from design through development, sourcing and installation to maintenance and maintenance.”

