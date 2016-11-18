Las Vegas - Solutions Recovery, an American Addiction Center (AAC) facility, is hosting an educational presentation on human trafficking for all in the Las Vegas community to attend. The presentation will be on Friday, November 18, 2016 from 11:45am – 1:00pm at 2975 S. Rainbow Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada, Suite C. Lunch will be provided.

“Human Trafficking: How to Recognize & What to Do” will be presented by Brittany Hopballe of SEEDS of Hope of the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada. During the special educational event, attendees will learn:

How to identify a human trafficking victim What to do and who to contact if you come across a victim of human trafficking Working with victims of human trafficking and their unique trauma

“We strongly encourage all in the health field to attend this presentation, not just the behavioral health field,” said David Marlon, CEO of Solutions Recovery. “Human trafficking is a very misunderstood but prominent problem in our community. As individuals who help others, we need to be aware of when a victim may be within our helpful reach and how to help them properly.”

The presentation is a part of the “Lunch & Learn” continuing education series that Solutions Recovery hosts monthly on their Wellness Campus. The event is free and no registration is required. For more information on this event, please contact Jessica Kantor, Media Relations Manager at (702) 250-1786.

