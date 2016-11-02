U.S. News Cites Firm as Tier 1 for Trust and Estate Litigation

LAS VEGAS – Solomon, Dwiggins & Freer, Ltd., a Las Vegas boutique law firm dedicated to comprehensive client representation and consultation, has been named by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® as one of the country’s Best Law Firms in the Estate and Trust Litigation category. The litigation firm is the only practice in Southern Nevada to earn the coveted Tier 1 ranking in the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” for 2017 for that category.

The firm represents beneficiaries, trustees, executors, professional and private fiduciaries, creditors and purchasers in complex probate and trust matters and challenging and defending the validity of wills, codicils, trusts, amendments and other estate-planning documents.

“It is extremely gratifying to know the people we represent appreciate the individualized, client-focused approach we take in caring for their needs,” said Dana Dwiggins, the firm’s managing partner. “As a boutique firm, we understand that trust and estate matters often involve not only property and financial issues, but also fragile emotions, often involving family members. Our attorneys take pride in achieving equitable legal solutions and preserving personal relationships.”

Solomon, Dwiggins, and Freer earned the top tier distinction based on a comprehensive evaluation process that includes client and peer evaluations of the firm’s responsiveness, client needs assessment, integrity, competitiveness, civility and cost-effectiveness, as well as a review of additional information provided by the law firm as part of the submission and application process. To be eligible, firms must have at least one attorney in the current edition of Best Lawyers in America©, which is one of the oldest and most respected peer-review publications in the legal profession. Partners Mark A. Solomon, Dana Dwiggins and Alan D. Freer earned Best Lawyers the designation for 2017.

Tier 1 rankings will be featured in U.S. News & World Report’s Legal Issue this month. The rankings also are available online at http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

ABOUT SOLOMON DWIGGINS & FREER, Ltd.:

Solomon Dwiggins & Freer, Ltd. serves as a Las Vegas-based law firm dedicated to representing clients throughout Nevada in estate and trust matters. The firm handles a wide range of legal issues involving trust and estate litigation, trust and estate administration, estate planning, asset protection, business planning, business litigation and tax disputes. The firm is led by an experienced legal team comprised of estate and trust litigators, estate planning attorneys and tax attorneys. These attorneys have represented a wide range of clients and have handled some of the most complex estate and trust cases in the state of Nevada. Solomon Dwiggins & Freer, Ltd. is a trusted resource for effective legal counsel.

About “Best Law Firms”

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys in their field, and reviews of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a ranking, a law firm must have at least one lawyer who is included in Best Lawyers in America© in that particular practice area and metro. For more information on U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms,” please visit http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.