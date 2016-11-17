Smith’s Food & Drug is again offering customers a convenient way to reach out and help others during the holiday season. Beginning November 14 and continuing through December 31, customers may add a $1, $5 or $10 donation to their grocery orders. 100 percent of the contribution will then be converted into Smith’s gift cards for Three Square Food Bank to then purchase meat, grocery items, dairy or other needed items at cost.

Smith’s helps fight hunger throughout its seven states of operation. In addition to cash support, each day stores donate nutritious but unsellable foods to local food banks. In 2015, enough food was contributed this way to create 1.1 million meals through food bank and pantry networks in Nevada.

“This is yet another way in which our resources, combined with the support of our associates and customers, work together to make a positive impact in our communities,” said Marsha Gilford, Smith’s vice president public affairs. “Even a few dollars creates a nutritious meal for another person who otherwise would go without.”

Smith’s is a division of the Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, operates 140 stores in seven western states including 7 in northern Nevada and 37 in southern Nevada. Smith’s charitable giving, in partnership with more than 5,000 Nevada associates, generous customers and suppliers totaled $4.2 million in cash and food products to nonprofit organizations in 2015. More information may be found at www.smithsfoodanddrug.com.