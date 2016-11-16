Las Vegas - Smith’s Food & Drug Stores and Three Square Food Bank want to make sure the valley’s most vulnerable residents experience the joys of the holiday season.

Smith’s Southern Nevada grocery stores donated more than 2,500 pumpkin pies to Three Square Food Bank on Tuesday, Nov 15. The pies will be distributed to Three Square’s network of community partners who reach families on the front lines of hunger.

“The holidays are a time for sharing food and enjoying the fruits of the season. We want to help spread holiday cheer by topping off their meal with pumpkin pie,” said Marsha Gilford, vice president of public affairs for Smith’s.

Smith’s is a division of the Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, operates 140 stores in seven western states including 7 in northern Nevada and 37 in southern Nevada. Smith’s charitable giving, in partnership with more than 5,000 Nevada associates, generous customers and suppliers totaled $4.2 million in cash and food products to nonprofit organizations in 2015. More information may be found at www.smithsfoodanddrug.com.

About Three Square Food Bank

Established in 2007 to provide hunger relief, Three Square Food Bank offers wholesome, nutritious food to nonprofit and faith-based organizations, schools and feeding sites that serve a wide range of Southern Nevadans. A national model project inspired by Founder Eric Hilton with a grant provided by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Three Square is a community collaborative partnership with businesses, nonprofit agencies, food distributors, higher education institutions, the Clark County School District, governmental entities, the media and thousands of volunteers to efficiently and effectively work together to serve those in our community struggling with hunger. Three Square currently provides more than 40 million pounds of food and grocery product – the equivalent of more than 33 million meals – per year to a network of more than 1,300 community partners. Three Square is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks. For additional information visit www.threesquare.org. For the latest news and events on Three Square, visit Facebook and follow them on Instagram and Twitter (@threesquarelv).

