Seva, the pioneer of the fast-casual spa, will mark World Prematurity Day, Nov. 17, during the grand opening of the business' second Las Vegas-area location, inside Wal-Mart at 8060 W. Tropical Parkway.

At the 11 a.m. event, Phil Kalsman, executive director of the March of Dimes in Las Vegas, will be on hand to discuss how preterm births are increasing in the U.S. for the first time in eight years, said Seva Beauty franchise owner Douglas Grant.

The March of Dimes in 2003 launched the Prematurity Campaign to help families have full-term, healthy babies. The group is funding lifesaving research and advocating legislation to improve care for mothers and babies.

Seva locations in Las Vegas and Henderson have been collecting donations for the March of Dimes during November, Prematurity Awareness Month, and are supporting the March of Dimes' upcoming Nurse of the Year event.

"So many families in our area are affected by sick or premature infants," said Dr. Audrey Davis, co-owner of Seva's Centennial and Henderson (540 Marks St) locations and a neonatologist at Sunrise Children's Hospital. "It really takes a village to help care for these children. It's exciting to have Seva involved to help raise awareness and bring a little beauty and joy as well."

Seva, which has more than 100 spas in the United States, offers no-appointments-necessary service perfect for that last-minute beauty service.

Licensed estheticians offer brow shaping (threading and waxing); brow tinting, lash extensions, facials, makeup and other services.

Grant said he is excited about opening his second Seva location in the Centennial area. "Before signing the franchise agreement, I was told that the Centennial Wal-Mart was the busiest Wal-Mart in the entire state," he said.

Chris Beavor, corporate broker for Silver State Realty & Investments - which has other projects in the northwest - said of the Centennial area, "Small retail businesses in that area survived the 'great recession,' so it leads me to believe that any solid business model that is looking at opening in that area now should do great."

Hillary Steinberg, senior associate, retail, for MDL Group, said businesses like Seva are part of a growing trend. "Taking advantage of every square foot of retail space within a big-box merchandise store is an effective strategy to offer their core customers services without having to leave the property. By subleasing extra space, the retailer adds leasing income to their bottom line while drawing in consumers for everything from eyeglasses to salon services to fast food."

Visit http://www.sevabeauty.com for information on Seva spas. Visit http://www.marchofdimes.org for information on the March of Dimes.