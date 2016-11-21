Santa Claus takes a break during his busiest time of year and returns to the Lake Las Vegas residential, golf and resort community to cruise on the lake with children. Special hour-long Santa Cruises will sail around the master plan’s 320-acre lake on Saturdays after Thanksgiving and before Christmas. While on the La Contessa Yacht, children can play holiday-inspired games, enjoy holiday goodies and take photos with Santa.

The Santa Cruise will sail at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 6 and Dec. 10 and at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 and Dec. 17. Admission is $20 per person with boarding at the Lake Las Vegas Marina in MonteLago Village. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For Santa Cruise reservations, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=70785. Check the site as additional cruises may be added.

In addition, children can visit Santa Claus at the MonteLago Village gazebo from noon to 2 p.m. on Nov. 26 and Dec. 10 and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 and Dec. 17. There also will be free Christmas Express train rides and $1 hot cocoa or peppermint hot cocoa at Seasons Grocery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on those Saturdays.

Seasons Grocery also is conducting a canned food drive for those less fortunate through Dec. 22 for the nonprofit Three Square Community Food Bank. Donate two or more cans and receive a coupon for 10 percent off any grocery purchase of $25 or more.

The MonteLago Village is located at 15 Costa di Lago in Henderson just minutes from Galleria Parkway and I-515/U.S. 95 or off Lake Mead Parkway and Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Free parking is available at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa parking garage adjacent to MonteLago Village. For information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.