Santa Cruises Sail at Lake Las Vegas Community — Also Saturday Santa Visits, Train Rides and $1 Hot Cocoa at Montelago Village —

Santa Claus takes a break during his busiest time of year and returns to the Lake Las Vegas community to cruise on the lake with children.
Santa on Yacht (Photo by Josh Metz)

Santa Claus takes a break during his busiest time of year and returns to the Lake Las Vegas residential, golf and resort community to cruise on the lake with children.  Special hour-long Santa Cruises will sail around the master plan’s 320-acre lake on Saturdays after Thanksgiving and before Christmas. While on the La Contessa Yacht, children can play holiday-inspired games, enjoy holiday goodies and take photos with Santa.

The Santa Cruise will sail at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 6 and Dec. 10 and at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 and Dec. 17. Admission is $20 per person with boarding at the Lake Las Vegas Marina in MonteLago Village. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For Santa Cruise reservations, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=70785. Check the site as additional cruises may be added.

In addition, children can visit Santa Claus at the MonteLago Village gazebo from noon to 2 p.m. on Nov. 26 and Dec. 10 and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 and Dec. 17. There also will be free Christmas Express train rides and $1 hot cocoa or peppermint hot cocoa at Seasons Grocery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on those Saturdays.

Seasons Grocery also is conducting a canned food drive for those less fortunate through Dec. 22 for the nonprofit Three Square Community Food Bank. Donate two or more cans and receive a coupon for 10 percent off any grocery purchase of $25 or more.

The MonteLago Village is located at 15 Costa di Lago in Henderson just minutes from Galleria Parkway and I-515/U.S. 95 or off Lake Mead Parkway and Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Free parking is available at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa parking garage adjacent to MonteLago Village. For information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.

