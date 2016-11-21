Each year, award-winning digital marketing agency Noble Studios selects one nonprofit through its Noble Deeds community outreach program and donates its digital services to the organization. This year, Noble awarded hundreds of hours of pro bono work to Safe Haven Wildlife Sanctuary. The donation included a complete overhaul of the organization’s preexisting website, resulting in improved functionality and responsiveness.

The new site, which launched on November 17, boasts new features including a built in events and news section, a more streamlined and secure adoption process through PayPal, reorganized and optimized content, as well as a wide collection of professional imagery donated by local photographers Kristen Kabrin and Dennis Doyle.

“Safe Haven is excited to debut its new website created by Noble Studios. They have provided our organization with the unique opportunity to bring further awareness and support within the community while effectively advocating our mission,” said Safe Haven’s Found and Executive Director Lynda Sugasa.

Founded in 2000, Safe Haven is a rehabilitative and permanent placement center for wildlife, located two hours northeast of Reno in Imlay, Nev.

“Safe Haven’s new site will not only help them increase their awareness, but will also significantly improve their communication and marketing efforts,” said Noble’s COO Season Lopiccolo. “We are proud to have worked with a local organization who volunteers their time and resources in helping displaced wildlife across the country.”

2016 marks the third year Noble Studios has issued a call for entries from local nonprofits in need of digital services. Their next call for entries will be announced in early 2017. Learn more about Noble Deeds by visiting