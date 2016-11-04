WestCare Working to Combat Epidemic in Nevada

(LAS VEGAS) — A report on the findings of Governor Brian Sandoval’s recent Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention Summit was recently released that indicates the number of overdose deaths stemming from prescription drug abuse and opioid addiction have increased by 200 percent in the last 10 years in the U.S. In Nevada, overdose death rates were nearly double the national average in 2010 and opiate related hospitalizations have been steadily increasing over the last few years.

“The findings in the report are on par with what we’ve been seeing in our treatment facilities in Las Vegas,” said Kevin Morss, Vice President for WestCare Nevada. “Addiction is a preventable and treatable disease. Day in and day out, we work with people seeking help for addiction to opioids and other drugs and we watch them recover. The solutions outlined in the report will make a difference and begin the process of healing for individuals, families and our community.”

The report outlines a thorough and holistic approach to addressing the epidemic that is devastating families and communities in Nevada and all over the country, including:

• Prescriber education and guidelines

• Treatment options and third party payers

• Data collection and intelligence sharing

• Criminal justice interventions

“We were impressed with the comprehensive approach to handling a problem that is devastating our communities,” said Erin Kinard, Area Director for WestCare Nevada. “There is not a simple solution. It will require cooperation and coordination across a broad spectrum of providers, the government and the public. The good news is the effort and resources we invest in addressing this problem now will have an incalculable impact on the future.”

For more information, visit www.westcare.com.

About WestCare

WestCare Foundation was founded in 1973 in Las Vegas with the goal of “uplifting the human spirit.” The non-profit provides a variety of programs across the continuum of health and human services. Every doorway into a WestCare program is designed, not only to lead to solutions for the presenting issue, but also to be a first step toward identifying other potential complicating and co-occurring factors impacting the life of individuals as a whole. WestCare’s trauma-informed, person-centered continuum of care spans 18 states, three U.S. territories, and the Republic of Palau and is recognized for clinical excellence, coordinated access and collaborative innovation.

Addressing the issues of substance abuse, mental health disorders, homelessness, domestic violence, prisoner re-entry, HIV/AIDS, and Veterans support, WestCare offers services such as: outpatient and residential treatment; women and children’s programs; education/prevention efforts; emergency shelters and transitional living services; Veterans programs; mental health services; and community triage centers. For more information, visit www.westcare.com.

