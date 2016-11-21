Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® Installs 2017 Officers

RENO, Nev. – The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) has formally installed its new slate of officers and directors for 2017, including John Graham, REALTOR® with Re/Max Premier Properties, as RSAR president.

“I am looking forward to working with the dedicated team of officers and staff who bring talent, expertise and energy to the table,” said Graham. “Together, we will continue to deliver valuable information and benefits to our Realtor community.”

The following are the RSAR 2017 officers:

• President – John Graham, Re/Max Premier Properties

• President-Elect – Doug McIntyre, Mt. Rose Brokerage

• Treasurer – Angelica Reyes, Re/Max Professionals

• Immediate Past President – William Process, HomeGate of Nevada

• Director - Scott Barnes – HG Commercial Real Estate Services

• Director – Rian Haag, Keller Williams Group One

• Director – Amber Klingensmith, Keller Williams Group One

• Director – Ed Phillips, Coldwell Banker Select - Fernley

• Director – Pat Schweigert, ERA Realty Central

• Director – Sara Sharkey, Homegate of Nevada

• Director – Roger Terneuzen, Transaction Realty 500

• Affiliate Director – Sandy Lindsay, Eagle Home Mortgage

• Northern Nevada Regional MLS Trustee Director–

Linda Meissen, Re/Max Affiliates

The following individuals completing their term on the RSAR Board of Directors are:

• Alexandra Cleary, Re/Max Professionals

• Kellie Flodman, Cardin Realty Pros

• Helen Graham, Re/Max Premier Properties

• Dave Hansen, Coldwell Banker Select

• Rodney Lee, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate

• Mike Nolan, Nolan Realty and Investment

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® is an organization providing services to its members to ensure their success as real estate professionals, as well as protecting and promoting the consumer's dream of homeownership. For more information visit rsar.net.