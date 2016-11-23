RENO – The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS (RSAR) announced its 2016 annual award winners at the association’s annual luncheon on Thursday, November 17th.

Winners included Dave Hansen, a REALTOR with Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, who was named REALTOR of the Year for demonstrating high involvement and activity in RSAR, his business accomplishments and activity in local civic affairs.

Hansen served as president of RSAR in 2015 and has been active in RSAR as a committee chair and director. In 2017, he will serve as chair of the Real Estate Technology Committee. In addition, he served on the National Association of REALTORS MLS Issues and Policy Committee and the Nevada Association of REALTORS Board of Directors.

C. J. Manthe of the Nevada Housing Division received the Affiliate of the Year Award, recognizing her outstanding service and commitment to RSAR and the real estate industry. She serves on the board for the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals and has been instrumental in educating REALTORS and consumers about the opportunities for homeowners through the Nevada Housing Division program.

The Educator of the Year Award was presented to Dan Rider, a REALTOR and broker/owner of Nevada Home Connection, in recognition of his outstanding efforts in consistently demonstrating an exceptionally high standard in instructing peers in the real estate industry. Rider has more than 15 years of experience in the real estate industry as an agent, broker/manager and trainer. Rider’s activities and accomplishments include serving as the president of the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service (NNRMLS); in 2008, he served as Treasurer of the Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS. He currently serves as Vice Chair of the Education Committee and on the faculty for RSAR.

Mike Nolan, a REALTOR and broker/owner with Nolan Realty and Investment, was awarded the Mat Gibbons Good Neighbor Award, recognizing his continued service to RSAR, his high ethical and professional caliber, and for his distinguished volunteer service to the community. Nolan is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force. He has been active in RSAR as a committee chair and director, and will serve as President of NNRMLS in 2017. He also served as the chairman on the Presidential Advisory Group on Ethics, where the Group worked to streamline and improve RSAR ethics processes, which helped raise the bar of professionalism for all REALTORS.

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS is an organization providing services to its members to ensure their success as real estate professionals, as well as protecting and promoting the consumer's dream of homeownership. For more information visit www.rsar.net.