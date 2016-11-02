Reno’s Newton Learning Center Announces Grand Opening

RENO, Nev. – The Newton Learning Center of Northern Nevada(NLC) is celebrating its expansion into a new campus in Reno with a grand opening event Saturday, Nov. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. Ribbon cutting ceremony is at 1 p.m.

Autism affects one in 68 families and we are fortunate to have the NLC, the only educational facility in Nevada to provide academic and social support to students diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders. The new campus will provide a small-cognitive environment for students who struggle in larger school environments. Help from local businesses and specialty lenders helped make the purchase transaction a reality.

Come out and support our very own Newton Learning Center, and meet the staff that changes the lives of their students and families everyday.

Who: Newton Learning Center Northern Nevada

What: Grand Opening event and traditional ribbon cutting (with a twist) for the NLC new campus in Reno.

Meet our teachers, administrators, Second Start board members, student families and guests. Photo/video and interview opportunities available

When: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 from noon to 4 p.m. with ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m.

Where: 4895 Village Green Pkwy, Reno, NV 89519

# # #

About Newton Learning Center Northern Nevada

The Newton Learning Center opened in September 2008 as a licensed non-public school with the Nevada Department of Education. A part of Second Start Learning Disabilities Programs Inc., many NLC students have been diagnosed on the autism spectrum or have similar disorders, and have challenges in large mainstream school classrooms. Designed for students needing a more individualized approach, NLC’s programs are accomplish by maintaining a low student to staff ratio.

Media Contact:

Ira M. Gostin, MBA

120 West Strategic Communications

ira@120West.biz

775-771-1461