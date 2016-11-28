REMSA COMMUNITY ADVISOR: Toy Safety Tips During the Holidays

Children all over are making their holiday wish lists. It’s important to choose toys that are safe and appropriate for your child’s age and skill level. REMSA shares the following tips to help you choose appropriate toys this holiday season and throughout the year:

• Select toys to suit the age, abilities, skills, and interest level of the intended child. Toys that are too advanced may pose safety hazards to younger children.

• For infants, toddlers, and all children who still place objects in their mouth, avoid toys with small parts, which could pose a fatal choking hazard.

• Look for quality design and sturdy construction, such as tightly secured parts, and other potential small pieces that could come off.

• For all children under age 8, avoid toys that have sharp edges and points.

• Do not purchase electric toys with heating elements for children under age 8.

• Look at how the toys are labeled- they often give age recommendations. Use that information as a guide.

• Check instructions for clarity. They should be clear to you, and when appropriate, to the child.

• Immediately discard plastic wrappings on toys, which can cause suffocation or choking.

Other ways to protect your family:

• Inspect toys regularly for damage and potential hazards such as sharp edges. Make any necessary repairs immediately, or discard damaged toys out of children’s reach.

• Consider whether small toys may present a choking hazard to children under age 3. A small parts tester can be purchased at toy or baby specialty stores.

• Toys are frequently recalled for safety reasons. Check the manufacturer’s website for updates and information on recent toy recalls. You can check a full list of recalls at https://www.safekids.org/product-recalls

Eliminate potential hazards:

• Avoid toys with sharp points or parts, toys that produce loud noises, and projectiles (such as darts).

• Toys with strings, straps or cords longer than 7 inches can unintentionally strangle children and should be avoided.

• Electrical toys are a potential burn hazard. Avoid toys with a heating element - batteries, electrical plugs -- for children under age 8.

• Toy cap guns use caps that can be ignited by the slightest friction and can cause serious burns.

Teach your child safety:

• Ensure that toys are used in a safe environment. Riding toys should not be used near stairs, traffic or swimming pools.

• Teach children to put toys away safely after playing. Safe storage prevents falls and other injuries to children and parents. Toys for older children can be dangerous in the hands of a young child and should be stored separately.

• Use gifts such as bicycles, inline skates, scooters and skateboards as opportunities to teach your children about safe riding. Make the appropriate safety gear (helmets, reflective clothing or stickers, horns and bells, elbow pads, wrist guards and knee pads) part of your gift.

