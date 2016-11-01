Red Report: November 2016

E
Project, Office
ADDRESS 700 S. 3rd St., 89101
CONTRACTOR OF RECORD OS Construction Services, Inc.
DETAILS Rogers, Mastrangelo, Carvalhi & Mitchell, Ltd. (RMCM), a law firm, has broken ground on new headquarters in downtown Las Vegas. The 1.2 acre site will undergo the demolition of an existing building and construction of a new two-story building with Class A finishes and 42 covered parking spaces. The estimated cost of the project is $4 million.
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 3020-3060 Walnut Rd., 89115
BUYER MCA Walnut, LLC
SELLER Trident Pacific Real Estate Group
DETAILS 135,182 SF; $5.5 million
APN 140-18-512-001 – 140-18-512-002
SELLER’S REP Cathy Jones, CCIM and Paul Miachika of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Loan, Mulit-Family
ADDRESS 50 N. 21st St., 89101
LOAN OFFICER Andy Crawford of CommCap Advisors
DETAILS CommCap Advisors finalized a loan for non-profit borrower Veterans Village 2, LLC for a 204-unit multi-family property (75,828 SF). The loan was structured with a 5-year term and 30-year amortization. The transaction also included grant money from the City of Las Vegas.
Lease, Retail
ADDRESS 241 N. Stephanie St., 89074
TENANT God Behind Bars, Inc. dba Castaways Resale
LANDLORD Roxbury Advisors, LLC
DETAILS 15,000 SF; $1,552,393 for 10 years
LANDLORD’S REP Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
N
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 921-1081 W. Owens Ave., 89106
BUYER Devarim 18, LLC
SELLER Edmond Town Center, LLC
DETAILS 135,182 SF; $5.5 million
APN 139-28-503-025
BUYER’S REP Scot Prince and Neal Anzalotti of Logic Commercial Real Estate
SELLER’S REP Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel, CCIM of CBRE
Lease, Retail
ADDRESS 265 W. Centennial Pkwy., 89031
TENANT Dollar Tree Stores, Inc.
LANDLORD Centennial Commerce, LLC
DETAILS 14,180 SF; $1,047,193 for 7 years
LANDLORD’S REP Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
Sale, Land
ADDRESS SWC of Clayton St. & Brooks Ave., 89032
BUYER McBeath Holdings, LLC
SELLER VFC III North LV Land, LLC
DETAILS 9 acres; $1,176,120
APN 139-17-611-006
SELLER’S REP Mike DeLew, SIOR and Greg Pancirov, SIOR of Colliers International
S
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 365 & 385 Pilot Rd. and 6720 Placid St., 89119
BUYER McCarran Commerce Center, LLC
SELLER DM Airport, LLC
DETAILS 85,027 SF; $10.4 million
APN 177-04-612-001
REP (BOTH) Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 9240 S. Eastern Ave., 89123
BUYER MMY, LLC
SELLER Great American Capital
DETAILS 3,500 SF; $3.7 million
APN 177-24-212-003
BUYER’S REP Kaji & Associates
SELLER’S REP Alex Kozakov and Patrick Wade of CBRE
Loan, Industrial
ADDRESS 3058 Sunset Rd., 89120
LOAN OFFICER Kyle Nagy of CommCap Advisors
DETAILS CommCap Advisors finalized a loan for Sunset Vegas Investors, LLC for 27,779 square feet of industrial space. The 4.25 percent loan was structured with a 5-year term and 25-year amortization with the first year being interest only.
Loan, Retail
ADDRESS 440 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., 89123
LOAN OFFICER Mark Dodson and Scott Monroe of NorthMarq Capital
DETAILS NorthMarq Capital arranged the $2.5 million refinance of Shops at Walmart, a 7,683 square-foot retail property. The transaction was structured with a 10-year term with 5 years interest only, followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.
SW
Project, Multi-Family
ADDRESS NEC of Spring Mountain Rd. & Valley View Blvd., 89102
CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Fore Construction
DETAILS Fore Property Company and Argosy Real Estate Partners recently broke ground on a 295-unit luxury apartment community located in Chinatown. Features will include a rooftop terrace, two resort-style pools with DJ booth and cabanas, fitness center and concierge services. The estimated cost for this project is $52 million and it is slated for completion in March of 2018.
Sale, Mixed-Use
ADDRESS 4280 S. Hualapai Way, 89147
BUYER TAG Hualapai, LLC
SELLER C-III Asset Management/US Bank National Association
DETAILS 26,218 SF; $3,858,750
APN 163-19-111-003
BUYER’S REP Chris Richardson, CCIM, Jason Otter and Lesllie Vasquez of Logic Commercial Real Estate
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 6355 S. Buffalo Dr., 89113
BUYER Griffin Capital Corporation
SELLER Southwest Corporate Campus, LLC
DETAILS 222,268 SF; $66,500,000
APN 163-33-801-024
SELLER’S REP Susan Borst, CCIM, SIOR and Dan Doherty, SIOR of Colliers International
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 4050 Mesa Vista Ave., 89118
BUYER JMH Properties, LLC
SELLER Mesa Vista Property, LLC
DETAILS 37,483 SF; $4.8 million
APN 162-30-701-018
BUYER’S REP Mike Hillis, SIOR of Avison Young
SELLER’S REP Gregg Tassi of CBRE
Lease, Office
ADDRESS 10777 W. Twain Ave., 89135
TENANT Plaza Bank
LANDLORD TAG Town Center 1, LLC
DETAILS 7,111 SF; $1,219,548 for 7 years
TENANT’S REP Ryan Martin and Patti Dillon of Colliers International
LANDLORD’S REP Brendan Keating and Mark Magliarditi of Logic Commercial Real Estate
WC
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 450 Lillard Dr., 89434
BUYER Fortuna Realty ADA Compliant LTD PTSP
SELLER Icon Pac Nevada Owner Pool 2, LLC
DETAILS 514,464 SF; $55.3 million
APN 037-271-29
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 1140 Corporate Blvd., 89502
BUYER HCPM, LLC
SELLER Incline Development, Inc.
DETAILS 7,680 SF; $800,000
APN 012-402-25
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 6774 S. McCarran Blvd., 89509
BUYER 3774 McCarran, LLC
SELLER Quail Court-Ribeiro Moreno, LLC
DETAILS 9,600 SF; $4,548,541
APN 040-880-21
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 6880 S. McCarran Blvd., 89509
BUYER Luzon Investors, LLC
SELLER Sierra Quail, LLC
DETAILS 21,876 SF; $4,581,461
APN 040-880-21
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 85 Isidor Ct., 89441
BUYER Sam Rit Enterprises, LLC
SELLER Degiovanni Properties, LLC
DETAILS 19,200 SF; $900,000