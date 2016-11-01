Red Report: November 2016

E

Project, Office

ADDRESS 700 S. 3rd St., 89101

CONTRACTOR OF RECORD OS Construction Services, Inc.

DETAILS Rogers, Mastrangelo, Carvalhi & Mitchell, Ltd. (RMCM), a law firm, has broken ground on new headquarters in downtown Las Vegas. The 1.2 acre site will undergo the demolition of an existing building and construction of a new two-story building with Class A finishes and 42 covered parking spaces. The estimated cost of the project is $4 million.

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 3020-3060 Walnut Rd., 89115

BUYER MCA Walnut, LLC

SELLER Trident Pacific Real Estate Group

DETAILS 135,182 SF; $5.5 million

APN 140-18-512-001 – 140-18-512-002

SELLER’S REP Cathy Jones, CCIM and Paul Miachika of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Loan, Mulit-Family

ADDRESS 50 N. 21st St., 89101

LOAN OFFICER Andy Crawford of CommCap Advisors

DETAILS CommCap Advisors finalized a loan for non-profit borrower Veterans Village 2, LLC for a 204-unit multi-family property (75,828 SF). The loan was structured with a 5-year term and 30-year amortization. The transaction also included grant money from the City of Las Vegas.

Lease, Retail

ADDRESS 241 N. Stephanie St., 89074

TENANT God Behind Bars, Inc. dba Castaways Resale

LANDLORD Roxbury Advisors, LLC

DETAILS 15,000 SF; $1,552,393 for 10 years

LANDLORD’S REP Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

N

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 921-1081 W. Owens Ave., 89106

BUYER Devarim 18, LLC

SELLER Edmond Town Center, LLC

DETAILS 135,182 SF; $5.5 million

APN 139-28-503-025

BUYER’S REP Scot Prince and Neal Anzalotti of Logic Commercial Real Estate

SELLER’S REP Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel, CCIM of CBRE

Lease, Retail

ADDRESS 265 W. Centennial Pkwy., 89031

TENANT Dollar Tree Stores, Inc.

LANDLORD Centennial Commerce, LLC

DETAILS 14,180 SF; $1,047,193 for 7 years

LANDLORD’S REP Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

Sale, Land

ADDRESS SWC of Clayton St. & Brooks Ave., 89032

BUYER McBeath Holdings, LLC

SELLER VFC III North LV Land, LLC

DETAILS 9 acres; $1,176,120

APN 139-17-611-006

SELLER’S REP Mike DeLew, SIOR and Greg Pancirov, SIOR of Colliers International

S

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 365 & 385 Pilot Rd. and 6720 Placid St., 89119

BUYER McCarran Commerce Center, LLC

SELLER DM Airport, LLC

DETAILS 85,027 SF; $10.4 million

APN 177-04-612-001

REP (BOTH) Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 9240 S. Eastern Ave., 89123

BUYER MMY, LLC

SELLER Great American Capital

DETAILS 3,500 SF; $3.7 million

APN 177-24-212-003

BUYER’S REP Kaji & Associates

SELLER’S REP Alex Kozakov and Patrick Wade of CBRE

Loan, Industrial

ADDRESS 3058 Sunset Rd., 89120

LOAN OFFICER Kyle Nagy of CommCap Advisors

DETAILS CommCap Advisors finalized a loan for Sunset Vegas Investors, LLC for 27,779 square feet of industrial space. The 4.25 percent loan was structured with a 5-year term and 25-year amortization with the first year being interest only.

Loan, Retail

ADDRESS 440 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., 89123

LOAN OFFICER Mark Dodson and Scott Monroe of NorthMarq Capital

DETAILS NorthMarq Capital arranged the $2.5 million refinance of Shops at Walmart, a 7,683 square-foot retail property. The transaction was structured with a 10-year term with 5 years interest only, followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.

SW

Project, Multi-Family

ADDRESS NEC of Spring Mountain Rd. & Valley View Blvd., 89102

CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Fore Construction

DETAILS Fore Property Company and Argosy Real Estate Partners recently broke ground on a 295-unit luxury apartment community located in Chinatown. Features will include a rooftop terrace, two resort-style pools with DJ booth and cabanas, fitness center and concierge services. The estimated cost for this project is $52 million and it is slated for completion in March of 2018.

Sale, Mixed-Use

ADDRESS 4280 S. Hualapai Way, 89147

BUYER TAG Hualapai, LLC

SELLER C-III Asset Management/US Bank National Association

DETAILS 26,218 SF; $3,858,750

APN 163-19-111-003

BUYER’S REP Chris Richardson, CCIM, Jason Otter and Lesllie Vasquez of Logic Commercial Real Estate

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 6355 S. Buffalo Dr., 89113

BUYER Griffin Capital Corporation

SELLER Southwest Corporate Campus, LLC

DETAILS 222,268 SF; $66,500,000

APN 163-33-801-024

SELLER’S REP Susan Borst, CCIM, SIOR and Dan Doherty, SIOR of Colliers International

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 4050 Mesa Vista Ave., 89118

BUYER JMH Properties, LLC

SELLER Mesa Vista Property, LLC

DETAILS 37,483 SF; $4.8 million

APN 162-30-701-018

BUYER’S REP Mike Hillis, SIOR of Avison Young

SELLER’S REP Gregg Tassi of CBRE

Lease, Office

ADDRESS 10777 W. Twain Ave., 89135

TENANT Plaza Bank

LANDLORD TAG Town Center 1, LLC

DETAILS 7,111 SF; $1,219,548 for 7 years

TENANT’S REP Ryan Martin and Patti Dillon of Colliers International

LANDLORD’S REP Brendan Keating and Mark Magliarditi of Logic Commercial Real Estate

WC

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 450 Lillard Dr., 89434

BUYER Fortuna Realty ADA Compliant LTD PTSP

SELLER Icon Pac Nevada Owner Pool 2, LLC

DETAILS 514,464 SF; $55.3 million

APN 037-271-29

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 1140 Corporate Blvd., 89502

BUYER HCPM, LLC

SELLER Incline Development, Inc.

DETAILS 7,680 SF; $800,000

APN 012-402-25

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 6774 S. McCarran Blvd., 89509

BUYER 3774 McCarran, LLC

SELLER Quail Court-Ribeiro Moreno, LLC

DETAILS 9,600 SF; $4,548,541

APN 040-880-21

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 6880 S. McCarran Blvd., 89509

BUYER Luzon Investors, LLC

SELLER Sierra Quail, LLC

DETAILS 21,876 SF; $4,581,461

APN 040-880-21

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 85 Isidor Ct., 89441

BUYER Sam Rit Enterprises, LLC

SELLER Degiovanni Properties, LLC

DETAILS 19,200 SF; $900,000