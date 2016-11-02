Some of the finest American-made cars built in the 1920s to the 1930s will be on display from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at MonteLago Village in the Lake Las Vegas master planned community. About 10 cars – the best of the Art Deco Era – will be available at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club’s West Coast Meet. The event is free to attend.

According to Candace Balcom-Paulino, chairwoman of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club’s West Coast Meet, there are only a few of the cars remaining, and they are rarely seen on the road. “The cars are so rare, the general public is no longer aware that these cars were made in America,” she said. “Our heritage of being the leader in automobile manufacturing is close to being forgotten to the history books. These cars are very much sought-after by investors and are rarely seen, let alone driven on our roads.”

Event attendees are invited to see the cars, including a 1925 Duesenberg convertible sedan and Auburn V12s; watch judges from around the country evaluate and certify the rare cars; and meet car owners, including several local classic car owners.

This is the second time in 58 years that the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club’s West Coast Meet is being held outside of California.

MonteLago Village is located at 15 Costa di Lago. The Lake Las Vegas community is located in Henderson just minutes from Galleria Parkway and I-515/U.S. 95 or off Lake Mead Parkway and Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Free parking will be available at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa parking garage adjacent to MonteLago Village.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club's West Coast Meet coincides with the Lake Las Vegas Fall Festival which includes a variety of seasonal, Halloween and foodie events, many for free, through Nov. 27. Free daily activities include a pumpkin patch, hay bale maze, a trick or trike tricycle course and a corn pile where kids of all ages can play in a giant pile of real corn kernels. For information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com

