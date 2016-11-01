LAS VEGAS – When the holidays come, most high school students celebrate a break from books and teachers. But for some 2,500 Clark County School District (CCSD) high school students who are homeless, displaced or disadvantaged, it is a time of stress because school is often the only place they have to find their next meal.

In response, Project 150 is working to provide at least 1,500 local high school students and their families have a Thanksgiving meal. Project 150 relies on community support to provide the meals, which cost about $25 and feeds a family of four. Deliveries will be made to each of the 51 CCSD high schools Project 150 serves. The local nonprofit provides these high school students with basic necessities throughout the year.

This year, Project 150 is partnering with Three Square Food Bank to receive donations from Albertson’s Grocery Stores through their “Turkey Bucks” program, which allows shoppers to donate money for the holiday meals and #FeedItForward through Dec. 21. In addition, Landsberg Orora will once again provide packaging supplies to box the holiday meals. Landsberg has been a premier packaging supplier since 1947.

“Three Square is very proud of our long-standing relationship with both Project 150 and Albertsons, in our collective effort to provide meals for those in need throughout Southern Nevada,” said Brian Burton, President and CEO of Three Square Food Bank. “These meals, as well as the supporlt and kindness shown in sharing them by our partners, are certain to brighten the holiday season for many young people in our community.”

Project 150 will repeat this effort and deliver meals to high schools in December for the Christmas holiday. To contribute and join the effort to #FeedItForward, contact Project 150 at (702) 721-7150 or visit the website, www.project150.org. Follow Project 150 on Facebook and Twitter. To see #FeedItForward in action, view the video here.

About Project 150

Project 150 is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization, founded in December 2011 by Nevada businessmen Don Purdue and Patrick Spargur. The two had heard about 150 homeless high school students at Rancho High School in Las Vegas who were in need of support over the Christmas break. Since that time, Project 150 has expanded and now serves more than 2,500 homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students in 51 schools across Southern Nevada. They also serve 18 schools in Northern Nevada. Project 150 provides these students with food, clothing, school supplies, sports equipment, shoes and other needs so they have what they need to continue school and be successful in life.

About Three Square Food Bank

Established in 2007 to provide hunger relief, Three Square Food Bank offers wholesome, nutritious food to nonprofit and faith-based organizations, schools and feeding sites that serve a wide range of Southern Nevadans. A national model project inspired by Founder Eric Hilton with a grant provided by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Three Square is a community collaborative partnership with businesses, nonprofit agencies, food distributors, higher education institutions, the Clark County School District, governmental entities, the media and thousands of volunteers to efficiently and effectively work together to serve those in our community struggling with hunger. Three Square currently provides more than 38 million pounds of food and grocery product – the equivalent of more than 31 million meals – per year to a network of more than 1,300 community partners. Three Square is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks. For additional information visit www.threesquare.org. For the latest news and events on Three Square, visit Facebook and follow them on Instagram and Twitter (@threesquarelv).

