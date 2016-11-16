Park Place Infiniti Celebrates the Arrival of the 2017 Q60 Coupe and Qx30 Crossover

LAS VEGAS – Park Place Infiniti this month celebrated the arrival of two of the newest Infiniti models to the dealership at 5555 W. Sahara Ave. with an event showcasing the spectacular style, luxury and design of the vehicles, along with the allure of the Park Place brand.

Some 200 guests were treated to music by DJ Santos and appetizers, desserts and beverages provided by Park Place Infiniti community partners from Downtown Summerlin, including Maggiano’s, Nekter, Oil & Vinegar, Reyka, Posare Salons and Lindbergh. In addition, Park Place Infiniti introduced attendees to New Vista, a nonprofit organization that provides supportive housing for people with intellectual challenges in Southern Nevada.

“This event is as much about the beautiful Infiniti models as it is about the wonderful people of Las Vegas and our great community partners,” General Manager Rob Schweizer said.



Park Place President Gary Venner said he was thrilled to see people enjoying the entertainment and dancing and exploring the new vehicles.

“The 2017 Infiniti Q60 coupe really carries all the signature elements of the brand,” he said. “It’s fun to watch people get in and see the delight on their faces when they feel the comfort and luxury of what looks like sports car.”

When it comes to the QX30, Schweizer said people appreciate the elegant design combined with the practicality of a crossover SUV. “It’s sporty, practical and stylish,” he said.

About Park Place Dealerships

Founded in 1987 by Ken Schnitzer, Park Place Dealerships represents luxury brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, McLaren, Maserati, Lotus and smart. In June 2012, Park Place purchased the Infiniti dealership in Las Vegas. For more information, visit, www.parkplaceinfiniti.com.

# # #