Santas will take over Downtown Las Vegas for the 12th annual, iconic Las Vegas Great Santa Run benefitting Opportunity Village on Saturday, December 3.

This year, Human Nature will join Opportunity Village’s “OVIPs” as the Grand Marshals of 2016. The Strip’s famed Chippendales will serve as the Grand Marshals for the one-mile Kris Kringle Jingle Walk.

The morning will kick off with music by a DJ Mikey P, a Zumba class, and more at 8 a.m. at the Third Street stage at the Fremont Street Experience. The 5K run begins at 10 a.m. with the Kris Kringle Jingle Walk at 10:30 a.m. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., all proceeds from the Slotzilla zipline and zoomline rides will benefit Opportunity Village.

After the race, runners can enjoy the new Blitzen’s Bar Crawl. Downtown bars will offer drink specials for those with an official red Blitzen’s Bar Crawl cup, which can be purchased online or at select bars the day of the event. Have a jolly good time visiting participating bars, including Inspire Las Vegas, Itsy Bitsy Ramen and Whisky, Park on Fremont, Velveteen Rabbit, Triple George Grill and the Vegas Pub Crawler.

The Great Santa Run raises funds and awareness for Opportunity Village’s myriad programs, which provide unparalleled opportunities, enrichment and support to more than 3,000 individuals with intellectual and related disabilities throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Pioneers of the World Santa Alliance, the Las Vegas Great Santa Run is the reigning champion of an annual friendly competition for most Santas gathered for a fun run with Liverpool, Tasmania, Australia, Japan, Belgium, Texas and San Francisco, with plans to maintain the trophy for another year in 2016.

To register, visit www.LVSantaRun.com or any local Circle K location. From now through December 2, registration costs are $45 for adults, $25 for children aged 6-12, $15 for children aged 2-5 and $10 for pets. Participants will receive a five-piece Santa suit, participation medal and runner goodie bag.

The ‘Las Vegas Great Santa Run’ is sponsored by America First Credit Union, Brenden Mann Foundation, Digital Lizard, Circle K, Eagle Promotions Design Group, Frias Transportation Management, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Fox 5, Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Las Vegas, Sam’s Club, Southwest Gas, The D Las Vegas, Warehouse & Logistics Las Vegas, Wynn and Zappos.

About Opportunity Village

Opportunity Village is a not-for-profit organization that serves people in our community with significant intellectual disabilities, enriching their lives and the lives of the families who love them by providing meaningful work and life experiences. Voted by Las Vegas Review-Journal readers for “Best Community Organization,” Opportunity Village is Nevada’s largest employer of people with disabilities. Serving more than 3,000 individuals annually, Opportunity Village provides its clients with vocational training, employment, habilitation and social recreation programs and services to make their lives more productive and purposeful.