Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Noble Studios Becomes a Google Tag Manager Certified Partner

Noble Studios Becomes a Google Tag Manager Certified Partner

By Leave a Comment

LinkedIn0
Google+0

Noble Studios is proud to announce it has recently become a Google Tag Manager (GTM) Certified Partner as part of the new Google Tag Manager CertificationNoble Studios is proud to announce it has recently become a Google Tag Manager (GTM) Certified Partner as part of the new Google Tag Manager Certification program.

With this announcement, Noble Studios expands on its status as one of fewer than 50 Google Certified Partners in the U.S. to hold certifications in both Analytics and Tag Manager, and validates its expertise and hard work in continuing to implement Google’s best practices.

To become GTM certified under the program’s new requirements, agencies must first be Google Certified Partners. In addition to this, Noble had to also pass a rigorous examination process as well as submit a detailed case study showcasing its custom modifications and platform management.

According to Noble Studios’ Director of Digital Strategy Chad Hallert, “Google continues to provide not only great digital marketing products, but best in class educational opportunities for partners to gain the maximum value from these platforms on behalf of their clients.”

This achievement corresponds with Noble’s recent honor of becoming BrightEdge Super User certified, which recognizes our Strategic Services department as being experts in SEO strategy.

Recent Issues

November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016
January 2016
December 2015