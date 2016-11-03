Noble Studios Becomes a Google Tag Manager Certified Partner

Noble Studios is proud to announce it has recently become a Google Tag Manager (GTM) Certified Partner as part of the new Google Tag Manager Certification program.

With this announcement, Noble Studios expands on its status as one of fewer than 50 Google Certified Partners in the U.S. to hold certifications in both Analytics and Tag Manager, and validates its expertise and hard work in continuing to implement Google’s best practices.

To become GTM certified under the program’s new requirements, agencies must first be Google Certified Partners. In addition to this, Noble had to also pass a rigorous examination process as well as submit a detailed case study showcasing its custom modifications and platform management.

According to Noble Studios’ Director of Digital Strategy Chad Hallert, “Google continues to provide not only great digital marketing products, but best in class educational opportunities for partners to gain the maximum value from these platforms on behalf of their clients.”

This achievement corresponds with Noble’s recent honor of becoming BrightEdge Super User certified, which recognizes our Strategic Services department as being experts in SEO strategy.