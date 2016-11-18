Noble Studios Announced as 2016 MarCom Awards Winner

Noble Studios was recently honored at the MarCom Awards for its creative work for clients in the travel/tourism, transportation, technology and nonprofit sectors.

At the 2016 MarCom Awards, Noble took home the following awards for excellence in website design:

• Platinum Award of Excellence in Corporate Website Design for Autodesk Research

• Gold Award of Excellence in Small Business Website Design for ITS Logistics

• Gold Award of Excellence in Nonprofit Website Design for The Discovery

• Honorable Mention for Excellence in Tourism Website Design for Yosemite / Mariposa County

Recognizing outstanding achievements by creative marketing and communication professionals, the MarCom Awards is judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and is one of the most prestigious creative competitions in the world.

Noble was also recently recognized at the annual W3 Awards with a Gold award for the Santa Monica website and two Silver awards for the Noble Studios 2015 holiday landing page and Margaritaville