RENO – The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations recognized Cashman Equipment’s facilities in Elko and Winnemucca on November 17 for their successful entry into the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). Cashman Equipment is the first business in Winnemucca to receive this designation and the second one in the city of Elko.

“Every person who leaves for work in the morning should expect to return home at night in good health,” said Mike Pack, Cashman Equipment president and COO. “It’s a very reasonable expectation, and Cashman’s ultimate goal is to meet that expectation by keeping its employees safe, every day. These SHARP Awards are the culmination of years of work for us to officially become self-governing in regards to safety.”

Cashman Equipment joins an elite group of businesses that have successfully entered the SHARP program and maintain exemplary safety and health programs. Participation in the no-cost program is designed to provide incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve safety and health programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, a business can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) regulations.

“We are very proud to recognize Cashman Equipment’s locations in Elko and Winnemucca with their dual SHARP Awards,” said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS. “By earning the SHARP Awards it shows that Cashman Equipment is truly dedicated to the safety and well-being of its employees and is committed to maintaining exemplary standards when it comes to keeping its employees healthy and safe.”

SCATS consultants provide employers like Cashman Equipment with confidential hazard identification, program development, program implementation assistance and training. Employers that implement effective safety and health programs and have a days away restricted transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry group, may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants receive a two-year exemption from OSHA’s general schedule inspections.

“We are very pleased to receive our SHARP awards because they represent everyone’s dedication to safety here,” said Pack. “People think that implementing a stronger safety program like SHARP is expensive. There are some costs in the beginning, but in the end, you are keeping your employees safe. There’s nothing more valuable than sending our people home safely, every day.”

Cashman Equipment, the Caterpillar equipment dealer throughout the state of Nevada, was founded in 1931 by James “Big Jim" Cashman to provide Caterpillar tractors to the crews building the Hoover Dam. The company's current Chairman and CEO, MaryKaye Cashman, represents the third generation of family members to run the company. Cashman Equipment remains family-owned and operated, has multiple locations throughout the state of Nevada and eastern California, employs approximately 700+ dedicated professionals, is ranked as one of the largest women-owned business employers in Las Vegas, and has become one of the top Caterpillar dealerships in North America.

Businesses interested in the SHARP program can contact SCATS at 775.824.4630. For more information on SCATS, or for a schedule of training courses offered at no charge by SCATS, call toll free 1.877.4SAFENV, or visit www.4safenv.state.nv.us.

###