Nevada State Bank Helping 98.5 KLUC Toy Drive

Children’s toys and bikes collected at branches until Dec. 7

LAS VEGAS – As a sponsor of the 18th annual 98.5 KLUC Toy Drive, Nevada State Bank is collecting new, unwrapped children’s toys and bikes from Nov. 21 to Dec. 7 to support the CBS radio station’s efforts. Toys can be dropped off at any Nevada State Bank branch location in the Las Vegas Valley and will be delivered to KLUC’s Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo in early December.

“Our Nevada State Bank colleagues love to share in the holiday spirit and promote the KLUC Toy Drive. We are a proud sponsor and love being involved in the community, but the most important thing about the Toy Drive is the result: the joy that Chet, Spencer, Kayla and whole CBS Radio team give to our community,” said Sandi Milton, senior vice president of marketing communications for Nevada State Bank. “It’s always a fantastic experience for everyone, and we hope our clients can join us in donating a toy, a gift card, a bike...and know that they are taking part in making the holidays special for a local child. We can all #feelthetingle.”

With 29 branches throughout the valley, Nevada State Bank hopes to make donating easy for everyone.

“Just drop off your donation at any neighborhood Nevada State Bank branch, and we’ll make sure it gets to Chet and the Morning Zoo on Dec. 9,” added Milton.

For a list of Nevada State Bank branches, visit http://www.nsbank.com/locations.

