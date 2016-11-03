National Donor Sabbath will educate about the critical need for donors

Las Vegas –Nevada Donor Network will partners will the local faith-based community to recognize National Donor Sabbath Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13. This annual observance is held before Thanksgiving in an effort to include the days of worship for many major religions. During National Donor Sabbath, faith leaders, donor families and transplant recipients will participate in services and programs to educate the public about the need for donation and the importance of joining the donor registry as an organ, eye and tissue donor.

All major religions in the U.S. support donation and believe it to be the ultimate act of love and generosity. For many people, faith plays an important role in the decision to register as a donor or consider living donation. Registering to be a donor can provide hope to those desperately waiting for the gift of life.

Statistics:

Currently there are more than 120,000 men, women and children waiting for a lifesaving gift

In Nevada, there are more than 500 people who currently await a lifesaving gift

Every 10 min. another name is added to the National Waiting List

22 people die every day due to an organ not being made available in time to save their life

Why Give Hope: