NCET State of Digital Marketing Panel

Who: Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NCET) is a member-supported nonprofit organization that produces networking events to help individuals and businesses explore and use technology.

What: NCET is bringing together some of the top minds in marketing for a panel discussion on the current state of digital marketing. The panel includes:

• Abbi Whitaker, Co-Founder & President, The Abbi Agency

• Jarrod Lopiccolo, CEO & Co-Founder, Noble Studios

• Stacy Kendall, Director of Communications and New Media, Renown Health

• Erik Newton, Vice President of Marketing Demand Generation, BrightEdge

• Alice Heiman, Keynote Speaker & Sales Coach – Moderator

Price is $40 for NCET members and $50 for non-members, advance registration is required.

Where: Atlantis Casino Resort Spa Paradise Ballroom 3800 S. Virginia Street, Reno NV

When: Thursday, Nov. 3, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Why: In the evolving business world it is important to continually grow as well. This panel will discuss the evolution of content, website personalization, will agencies be needed in the future, is social media still a good investment, what is the future of search for business, and the ability to shift through marketing trends to unearth real value.

For more information or to RSVP to the luncheon, contact NCET at 775-453-0130 or http://www.ncetevents.org/event-2283123.