National Association of Realtors honors GLVAR Global Committee

LAS VEGAS – The Global Committee of the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS (GLVAR) was recently honored by the National Association of REALTORS (NAR) with a Platinum Global Achievement Program Award.

This places GLVAR’s Global Committee in the top third of all association global councils nationwide. The GLVAR committee focusing on international real estate opportunities and education offers what 2016 GLVAR President Scott Beaudry called “the highest level of service to its global members by consistently providing them with the tools they need to handle international real estate.”

Las Vegas REALTOR Rena Levy, who chairs GLVAR’s Global Committee, said her committee is proud of the accomplishment.

“It’s a reflection on the hard work and increasing involvement of our members,” Levy said. “It also speaks to the potential and value of Las Vegas as an international real estate market.”

“We are thankful to GLVAR’s Global Committee for their commitment to enhancing global business opportunities for REALTORS in their market,” added Janet Branton, NAR senior vice president of commercial & global services. “They have done an outstanding job, and we are pleased to provide them with the Platinum Global Achievement Program Award.”

GLVAR’s Global Committee was formally recognized at NAR’s REALTORS Conference & Expo in November.

About the GLVAR

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 13,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of REALTORS®, GLVAR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit www.LasVegasRealtor.com.

