Movers & Shakers: John Dougherty

Dean – College of Osteopathic Medicine

Touro University Nevada (12 years in NV)

Type of Business: Higher Education, Health Care | Hails from: Joplin, Missouri | Based in: Henderson

What is the best moment of your career?

Best and worst on the same day. Watching physicians I trained as medical students and then residents and knew from the time they were in junior high, respond and care for the victims of the E5 tornado that destroyed a third of the city of Joplin in May 2011.

What do you want your legacy to be?

Developing competent, confident physicians who care for the people of Nevada and our surrounding regions

What do you wish you would have learned at the beginning of your career?

Work smarter, not harder.

What business advice would you give someone just starting in your industry?

Be engaged, be involved, learn from other people’s success and failures and never stop learning.

What is a little known fact about yourself?

I attended 5 different elementary schools due to my family following my father to his next job as a construction superintendent.

What is your favorite thing about living in Nevada?

The people and the food. Everyone has been so nice everywhere we go and from well-known to unknown, the restaurants have been amazing!

If you could be any fictional character, who would you be and why?

Peter Pan, I won’t grow up. (Just ask my kids!)

What is your pet peeve?

Bullies.

If you could take back one sentence you’ve ever spoken, what would it be?

“I don’t think so.” when asked if would be interested in applying for a position with the Secret Service

If you could have coined a single phrase of wisdom, what would it be?

“To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift.” – Steve Prefontaine