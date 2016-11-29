Miracle Flights Receives $25,000 Donation from TeamHealth

Medical Flight Charity Chosen by ACEP16 Attendees

LAS VEGAS – Miracle Flights, the nation’s foremost medical flight charity, is honored to be awarded a $25,000 donation from TeamHealth, the country’s leading provider of outsourced hospital-based clinical and administrative services.

Displays at TeamHealth’s booth at the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) conference held Oct. 16-19 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, acquainted visitors with the work of five charity finalists. Attendees were encouraged to vote for their favorite, ultimately selecting Miracle Flights to receive the donation.

Las Vegas-based Miracle Flights provides free commercial airline tickets to children and adults in need of critical care at a cost of about 78 cents per mile. This past June, the organization celebrated its 100,000th Miracle Flight.

“TeamHealth’s generous contribution will expand our mission to fly seriously ill children and their parents to medical specialists and treatment appointments around the country,” said Miracle Flights CEO, Mark E. Brown. “The donation translates to more than 32,000 air miles and helps ensure access to critical care for children and adults with serious and rare diseases. I am very grateful to TeamHealth for their support.”

###

About Miracle Flights

Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free medical air transportation via commercial airlines throughout the United States. With over three decades of service to families in need, Miracle Flights has coordinated more than 100,000 flights and counting. For more information about Miracle Flights, to request flight assistance, or to make a donation, call 800-359-1711 or visit miracleflights.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

About TeamHealth

At TeamHealth (NYSE: TMH), our purpose is to perfect our physicians' ability to practice medicine, every day, in everything we do. Through our more than 19,000 affiliated physicians and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers outsourced emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopedic hospitalist, acute care surgery, obstetrics and gynecology hospitalist, ambulatory care, post-acute care and medical call center solutions to approximately 3,400 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide. Our philosophy is as simple as our goal is singular: we believe better experiences for physicians lead to better outcomes—for patients, hospital partners and physicians alike. Learn more at www.teamhealth.com.

