MassMedia Names Georgeann Pizzi Partner

Henderson - MassMedia Corporate Communications, a full-service provider of public relations, advertising and marketing communications, announced that is has named Georgeann Pizzi as partner.

Pizzi, who has been with MassMedia for more than seven years, serves as a Senior Vice President where she plans and executes strategic communications campaigns that include media buying and public relations, social media and special events for many of the firm’s top clients. She also manages and trains members of the account team, assisting in the career development of the agency’s staff.

“Georgeann’s strategic thinking and work ethic make her an indispensable resource at Mass Media,” said Paula Yakubik, MassMedia’s managing partner. “Her abilities and campaign-management skills have been instrumental in leading MassMedia’s emergence as an integrated marketing company with a diverse client roster of local, regional, national and international industry leaders including Southwest Gas, HealthCare Partners Nevada and McDonald’s. Her insights and leadership qualities are rare assets.”

Pizzi came to MassMedia in 2009 as an assistant account executive. Her determination and tireless effort ensured her promotions: first to account executive, then account supervisor and finally to vice president in 2013. Before joining the firm, she gained extensive experience in event management, social media and other marketing roles in the hospitality and gaming industries, including serving in brand marketing at the M Resort. Named the 2011 Advertising Executive of the Year by the Las Vegas Business Press, Pizzi is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, with a Bachelor of Science in business marketing.

Serving on the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas Scholarship Committee, Pizzi also leads MassMedia’s community outreach initiatives. Over the years, beneficiaries of these initiatives have included: Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, Reading Week at Edna Hinman Elementary School, Spread the Word Nevada, and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada Thanksgiving food drives.

About MassMedia

Founded in 1997, MassMedia Corporate Communications is a full-service public relations, advertising, and marketing agency whose knowledge, strategic insights and innovative programs have developed brands, communicated messages, and influenced consumers for a variety of clients, products and services across the nation. The firm’s clients include HealthCare Partners, ABQ Health Partners, Southwest Gas, PENTA Building Group, Colliers International – Las Vegas and Pisanelli Bice PLLC. To learn more about MassMedia Corporate Communications, please visit www.MassMediaCC.com, and follow the company on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/MassMediaCorporateCommunications and on Twitter at @MassMediaCC.