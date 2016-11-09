MassMedia Client TeamHealth Donates $25,000 to Local Charity

Las Vegas Emergency Physicians Conference Attendees Select Miracle Flights as Winning Charity

LAS VEGAS, – MassMedia Corporate Communications is proud to announce that TeamHealth, the country’s leading provider of outsourced hospital-based clinical and administrative services, will contribute $25,000 to Miracle Flights, a charity that provides free commercial airline tickets so children and their families can obtain special medical care.

“It is truly an honor to represent a company whose work saves countless lives every year and whose charitable endeavors make the world a better place to live,” said Kassi Belz, president of MassMedia. “TeamHealth has a long tradition of community stewardship, and that corporate spirit comes shining through again with its donation to this worthy cause.”

Las Vegas-based Miracle Flights received the most votes from attendees at the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) conference, held October 16-19 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Visitors to TeamHealth’s booth not only discovered how TeamHealth delivers the highest quality staffing, administrative support and management across the full healthcare spectrum, but also learned about the critical work performed by five different Las Vegas-based charities.

Attendees then were encouraged to choose a magnet from the voting board and deposit it into the collection box corresponding to the charity of their choice. Miracle Flights received the most votes among the finalists which also included, Sunrise Children’s Foundation, Three Square Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“TeamHealth’s generous contribution will expand our mission to fly seriously ill children and their parents to medical specialists and treatment appointments around the country,” said Miracle Flights CEO Mark E. Brown. “The donation translates to more than 32,000 air miles and helps ensure access to critical care for children and adults with serious

and rare diseases.”

About MassMedia

Founded in 1997, MassMedia is a regional public relations, advertising and marketing agency whose knowledge, strategic insights and innovative programs have developed brands, communicated clients’ messages and influenced consumers for a wide variety of clients, products and services. The firm’s clients include HealthCare Partners Nevada, Valley Electric Association, Inc., McDonald’s, The PENTA Building Group and Colliers International – Las Vegas. To learn more about MassMedia, please visit www.massmediacc.com.

About TeamHealth

At TeamHealth (NYSE: TMH), our purpose is to perfect our physicians’ ability to practice medicine, every day, in everything we do. Through our more than 19,000 affiliated physicians and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth

offers outsourced emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopedic hospitalist, acute care surgery, obstetrics and gynecology hospitalist, ambulatory care, post-acute care and medical call center solutions to approximately 3,400 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide. Our philosophy is as simple as our

goal is singular: we believe better experiences for physicians lead to better outcomes—for patients, hospital partners and physicians alike. Learn more at www.teamhealth.com.

About Miracle Flights

Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free medical air transportation via commercial airlines throughout the United States. With more than three decades of service to families in need, Miracle Flights

has coordinated more than 100,000 flights and counting. For more information about Miracle Flights, to request flight assistance, or to make a donation, call 800-359-1711 or visit www.miracleflights.org.

Media Contact: Jennifer Bradley | MassMedia

702-433.4331 (Office) | 702.234.9385 (Cell)

Jenniferb@massmediacc.com