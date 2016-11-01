Legal Opinions 2016: A Resource for Doing Business in Nevada

Now in its fifth year, the Legal Opinions special report gathers the collective knowledge of attorneys throughout the state. Sharing their specialites in a variety of areas, these attorneys have written articles that cover the gamut of information executives need to know.

This annual feature is a valuable resource for business professionals throughout the year. Topics for this year’s report include information on marijuana, protecting a company’s brand, cyber law and estate planning, to name a few. For any business in need of an expert legal opinion, read on.

Compliance is Key in the Marijuana Industry

By Alicia Ashcraft, Managing Partner & Jeffrey Barr, Partner, Ashcraft & Barr, LLP.



Making Your Mark: The Basics of Brand Protection

By Erin Lewis, Shareholder, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck



Arbitration’s Dirty Little Secrets

By R. Duane Frizell, partner and Jonathan C. Callister, partner, Callister & Frizell



Cybersecurity Protecting Personally Identifiable Information

By John L. Krieger, Member, Dickinson Wright’s Intellectual Property and

Entertainment and Sports Departments



Nevada Asset Protection Trusts How Effective Are They?

By Robert L. Bolick, Shareholder, Durham Jones & Pinegar



Franchisors as Joint Employers Strategies for Avoiding the NLRB

By Brandon M. Garrett, Attorney and Matthew J. Kreutzer, Attorney, Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC



Can You Get Appellate Review in the Middle of Your Case?

By Debbie Leonard, Partner and Jeff Silvestri, Partner, McDonald Carano



Trust & Estate Litigation No Longer Confined to Stiffs & Gifts

By Alexander G. LeVeque, Partner, Solomon Dwiggins Freer, Ltd.

