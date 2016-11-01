Legal Opinions 2016: A Resource for Doing Business in Nevada

Now in its fifth year, the Legal Opinions special report gathers the collective knowledge of attorneys throughout the state. Sharing their specialites in a variety of areas, these attorneys have written articles that cover the gamut of information executives need to know.
This annual feature is a valuable resource for business professionals throughout the year. Topics for this year’s report include information on marijuana, protecting a company’s brand, cyber law and estate planning, to name a few. For any business in need of an expert legal opinion, read on.
Compliance is Key in the Marijuana Industry
By Alicia Ashcraft, Managing Partner & Jeffrey Barr, Partner, Ashcraft & Barr, LLP.
Making Your Mark: The Basics of Brand Protection
By Erin Lewis, Shareholder, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
Arbitration’s Dirty Little Secrets
By R. Duane Frizell, partner and Jonathan C. Callister, partner, Callister & Frizell
Cybersecurity Protecting Personally Identifiable Information
By John L. Krieger, Member, Dickinson Wright’s Intellectual Property and
Entertainment and Sports Departments
Nevada Asset Protection Trusts How Effective Are They?
By Robert L. Bolick, Shareholder, Durham Jones & Pinegar
Franchisors as Joint Employers Strategies for Avoiding the NLRB
By Brandon M. Garrett, Attorney and Matthew J. Kreutzer, Attorney, Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC
Can You Get Appellate Review in the Middle of Your Case?
By Debbie Leonard, Partner and Jeff Silvestri, Partner, McDonald Carano
Trust & Estate Litigation No Longer Confined to Stiffs & Gifts
By Alexander G. LeVeque, Partner, Solomon Dwiggins Freer, Ltd.