Leadership Henderson Announces 2017 Class

HENDERSON – Leadership Henderson recently announced its class of 2017, the 17th graduating class of the program offered by the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The 26 community and business leaders will receive more than 30 hours of professional leadership development training, which began with a kickoff event Oct. 13 and will continue through May. During the next seven months, participants will meet with Southern Nevada’s decision makers and learn about Henderson’s key topics and infrastructure.

The Leadership Henderson program works to strengthen and educate community leaders by providing participants with in-depth insights into a variety of issues impacting residents of Henderson and Southern Nevada.

Class participants include: Warren Rich, manager of facilities, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC); Billie Williams, real estate agent, iProperties International; Jeremy Golar, financial representative, Country Financial; Camaran Lewis (Cami), community manager, Tech Impact; Lauren Davis, director of sales, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino; Cynthia Hensel (Cindy), program director, Spread the Word Nevada; Joanna Myers, attorney, Dickinson Wright PLLC; Brian Dickson, director of marketing, McDonald Carano LLP; Leah Martin, managing attorney, Leah Martin Law; Kurt Trombetti, president, Enviro Safe Pest Control; Wade Gochnour, partner/attorney at law, Howard and Howard Attorneys; Robert Tillman, director of DC operations, Levi Strauss; Teressa Conley, COO/CEO, St Rose Dominican Hospitals; Laurie Mann, senior director, marketing, United Way of Southern Nevada; Robert Ostrea, community relations manager, WGU Nevada; Christina Moon, director of programs & development, Miracle Flights; Diane Welch, assistant general counsel, College of Southern Nevada; Kevin Butler, vice president of finance and business operations, Nevada State College; Bethany Lafferty, assistant manager/youth services department head, Henderson Libraries; Kelly Hahn, corporate banking relationship manager vice president, Nevada State Bank; Paola Gonzalez, vice president, business development officer, Nevada State Development Corp.; Grace Gamsky, vice president of human resources, Opportunity Village; Aaron Delsignore, vice president, senior financial advisor, Merrill Lynch; Daniel Edwards, CEO, Pact-One Solutions, INC; and Mindy Kermes, vice president, senior business relationship manager, Wells Fargo.

During the experience, participants will choose a local organization to partner with as part of their service to the community. The Class of 2016 took on two projects, In12Days (the main project) and Free Little Libraries (a small, additional project of building three Free Little Libraries and erecting them in various locations in Inspirada). Thousands of dollars have gone back into the community by way of the projects that have developed out of the Leadership Henderson program.

Leadership Henderson is governed by the Henderson Chamber Foundation Board and guided by a steering committee. The majority of the participants have been identified and recruited by alumni of the program and all were chosen through a selective application and interview process.

For more information on the Leadership Henderson program, contact Natalie Buckel, Leadership Henderson director, at 702-565-8951 or www.hendersonchamber.com.

Leadership Henderson is a nonprofit organization that operates under the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a nonprofit corporation organized to manage and distribute funds and resources to further the development of the community through activities that are exclusively charitable, scientific, or educational. The Foundation is responsible for the creation and success of both the Henderson Business Resource Center (a business incubator) and the Leadership Henderson program.

For more information about the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation, visit hendersonchamber.com.