KPS3 Hires Rachel Curran as Senior Account Director

KPS3 Marketing, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has hired Rachel Curran as senior account director.
RENO — KPS3 Marketing, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has hired Rachel Curran as senior account director.

Her responsibilities include the oversight and day-to-day management of accounts and providing integrated marketing communication support for the ongoing growth and success of current and future clients.

Prior to joining KPS3, Curran was a vice president at Wells Fargo Bank, working in marketing and strategic communications for the last 12 years. Curran was also a contributing writer for Career Girl Daily, an award-winning online magazine for young, career-minded women in the U.S. and the U.K. She later founded her own lifestyle blog in 2015 – Recovering Corporate, a space where she documented life beyond the 9 to 5 in order to connect with and inspire working mothers both locally and nationally.

Curran graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis in advertising.

About KPS3

KPS3 goes far beyond any normal definition of a marketing company, PR firm or digital agency. We handle large-scale advertising and branding campaigns, we build enterprise-level web and mobile applications, and we can train a room full of executives from across the country how to handle the media. To keep up on all things KPS3, visit kps3.com or like us on Facebook.

