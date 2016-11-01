KPS3 Hires Kenyon Haliwell as a Web Developer

RENO, Nev. — KPS3 Marketing, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has hired Kenyon Haliwell as a web developer. Haliwell will work with the firm’s development team, coding websites and apps for a wide range of clients and projects.

Prior to joining KPS3, Haliwell worked as the chief technology officer for Move Your Mountain, Inc., a crowdfunding web company, where he oversaw all technical decisions including technical infrastructure, web application development, and tracking and monitoring analytics and data. He also founded and served as president at KH2 Studios, a digital agency with a focus on web development. Prior to KH2 Studios, Haliwell was a computer engineer at TnB enterprises where he maintained and supported Microsoft Exchange Server/Domain Services, created and maintained integrated systems and created proprietary RFID time management systems.

Haliwell studied at the University of Advanced Technology and Truckee Meadows Community College where he majored in Technology Forensics.

