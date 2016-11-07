JW Advisors, Bryce Wisan to Join Eide Bailly

LAS VEGAS — Regional certified public accounting and business advisory firm Eide Bailly LLP’s presence in Las Vegas is growing this month with the addition of consulting firm JW Advisors and CPA Bryce Wisan.

“There’s immense talent in Las Vegas, and we’re fortunate enough to welcome these well-known, respected professionals to Eide Bailly,” said Dave Stende, Eide Bailly managing partner/CEO. “Our work with automobile dealerships, nonprofits, government and construction will benefit from the addition of JW Advisors and Bryce. We’re thrilled to have them on board.”

Kirk Jacobson, managing partner of JW Advisors, will become the partner-in-charge of Eide Bailly’s Las Vegas office. JW Advisors was recently named one of the “Best Firms to Work For” by Accounting Today.

Eide Bailly’s culture and national presence influenced JW Advisors’ decision to join the firm.

“Culture is paramount to us, and we’re eager to join a firm with similar values,” Jacobson said. “We’ll have a bigger footprint in the market while retaining the personalized service our clients value.”

Like JW Advisors, Wisan is deeply connected to the Las Vegas community, and he has more than 11 years of experience in the industry.

“I’m so excited I can hardly wait. Eide Bailly’s resources, opportunities and values, combined with JW Advisors’ reputation and network in the community, will prove to be a force in the Las Vegas market,” Wisan said.

JW Advisors brings 14 staff and two partners to Eide Bailly.

About Eide Bailly LLP

Eide Bailly provides 59,000 clients across the nation with core services of audit, accounting and tax, as well as expanded services, including cost segregation, cyber security, financial services, forensic & valuation, health care reform, outsourced services, international services, risk advisory services, technology consulting, transaction services and wealth management. Eide Bailly has 29 offices located in 13 states.