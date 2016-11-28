Local celebrities are supporting the not-for-profit Opportunity Village during their annual holiday fundraiser, the Las Vegas Great Santa Run, on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Downtown Las Vegas. The event helps fund programs that provide unparalleled opportunities, enrichment and support to nearly 3,000 citizens with disabilities and their families throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Human Nature will perform and be the Grand Marshals of the 2016 run, while the Strip’s famed Chippendales will serve as Marshals for the Kris Kringle Jingle Walk. Also in attendance to celebrate the event will be Mayor Carolyn Goodman, ‘Fantasy’ singer Lorena Peril, ‘Sexxy’ singer Gabriella Versace, George Dare, Fox 5 anchor Monica Jackson and Sunny 106.5’s Marco.

The OV Elvi, a dance troupe within Opportunity Village’s Fine and Performing Arts Program, will regale the audience with a performance. Dubbed ‘The World’s Only All-Elvis Dance Troupe,’ the OV Elvi have frequently graced the Las Vegas Great Santa Run stage in its 12 year history and make special appearances at other events throughout the Valley.

To register, visit www.LasVegasSantaRun.org or any local Circle K location. From now to Dec. 2 registration costs are $45 for adults, $25 for children age 6-12, $15 for children aged 2-5 and $10 for pets. Participants will receive a five-piece Santa suit, participation medal and runner goodie bag.

The ‘Las Vegas Great Santa Run’ is sponsored by America First Credit Union, Brenden Mann Foundation, Digital Lizard, Circle K, Eagle Promotions Design Group, Frias Transportation Management, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Fox 5, Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Las Vegas, Sam’s Club, Southwest Gas, The D Las Vegas, Warehouse & Logistics Las Vegas, Wynn and Zappos.

About Opportunity Village

Opportunity Village is a not-for-profit organization that serves people in our community with significant intellectual disabilities, enriching their lives and the lives of the families who love them by providing meaningful work and life experiences. Voted by Las Vegas Review-Journal readers for “Best Community Organization,” Opportunity Village is Nevada’s largest employer of people with disabilities. Serving more than 2,000 individuals annually, Opportunity Village provides its clients with vocational training, employment, habilitation and social recreation programs and services to make their lives more productive and purposeful.