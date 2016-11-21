Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Hundreds of Children Benefit From First Independent Bank and Hot August Nights Foundation Coat Drives

Hundreds of Children Benefit From First Independent Bank and Hot August Nights Foundation Coat Drives

By Leave a Comment

LinkedIn0
Google+0
First Independent Bank customers, employees, and the general public, collected nearly 200 new coats for Northern Nevada children.
(L to R) First Independent Bank Senior Vice President Mike Hix delivers 192 winter coats collected at First Independent Bank locations during the month of October to Rick Stevens, Director of Operations at the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. This is the second year First Independent Bank has partnered with the Hot August Nights Foundation to provide warm coats to Northern Nevada families in need. The Hot August Nights Foundation collected an additional 288 coats during a one-day coat drive which will also benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

Reno - First Independent Bank customers, employees, and the general public, collected nearly 200 new coats for Northern Nevada children to keep them warm this winter.

The coats were collected during a month-long coat drive involving all seven First Independent Bank locations. The 192 coats collected were donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

“It is truly heartwarming to see the widespread support we have from our customers, employees and the community at large, as we work to provide a necessity for many children who are in need.” said Bob Francl, Executive Vice President, Regional Manager First Independent Bank.

This is the second year that First Independent Bank has partnered with the Hot August Nights Foundation to provide winter coats to children whose families are already struggling to provide the necessities.

Following First Independent Bank’s month-long coat drive, the Hot August Nights Foundation held its annual one-day coat collection event at local A & W restaurants on November 5, 2016, allowing the organization to collect 288 winter coats. These will also be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

First Independent Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank.

About First Independent Bank

First Independent Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, the go-to bank for business in its growing markets. Founded in 1999, First Independent Bank offers a full spectrum of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services, plus superior service to meet the needs of local businesses. With seven offices in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, and Fallon, along with Western Alliance Bank’s robust national platform of specialized financial services, the banking division is a valued partner for Northern Nevada’s business, real estate, professional, municipal and nonprofit communities. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. With $17 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the fastest-growing bank holding companies in the U.S. and recognized as #10 on the Forbes 2016 “Best Banks in America” list. For more information, visit www.firstindependentnv.com.

###

Recent Issues

November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016
January 2016
December 2015