Reno - First Independent Bank customers, employees, and the general public, collected nearly 200 new coats for Northern Nevada children to keep them warm this winter.

The coats were collected during a month-long coat drive involving all seven First Independent Bank locations. The 192 coats collected were donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

“It is truly heartwarming to see the widespread support we have from our customers, employees and the community at large, as we work to provide a necessity for many children who are in need.” said Bob Francl, Executive Vice President, Regional Manager First Independent Bank.

This is the second year that First Independent Bank has partnered with the Hot August Nights Foundation to provide winter coats to children whose families are already struggling to provide the necessities.

Following First Independent Bank’s month-long coat drive, the Hot August Nights Foundation held its annual one-day coat collection event at local A & W restaurants on November 5, 2016, allowing the organization to collect 288 winter coats. These will also be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

First Independent Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank.

