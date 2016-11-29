Holland & Hart Recognized by U.S. News on 2017 “Best Law Firms” List

Holland & Hart LLP has been ranked in the 2017 U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list nationally in 33 practice areas and regionally in 153 practice areas. The firm has been recognized as National Tier 1 in the practice areas of: Environmental Law; Litigation – Environmental; and Technology Law. Additionally, Holland & Hart has 21 practice areas ranked in the Cheyenne and Jackson Hole metropolitan areas, nine of those being recognized as Tier 1.

Firms included in the 2017 "Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. A complete list of Holland & Hart’s rankings for 2017 can be downloaded here.

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” rankings, now in their seventh year, are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations and peer review from leading attorneys in their fields. This year's national rankings include 74 national practice areas and 122 metropolitan-based practice areas.

