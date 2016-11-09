Holland & Hart Hosts Population Health Conference

Holland & Hart hosts the Nevada Population Health Conference Thursday, Nov. 17 in Las Vegas, to improve the health of Nevadans through integrated health systems and management. The University of Nevada, Reno live streams the event at the Innevation Center, powered by Switch.

Susan Dentzer, president of the Network for Excellence in Health Innovation, keynotes the conference in partnership with public health professionals, educators, lawyers, legislators, and those in the health care delivery system of existing and future programs.

Integrated population health management seminars include:

• Analysis of Healthcare Measures Being Considered for the 2017 Legislative Session

• Population Health and the Affordable Care Act

• Cutting Edge Population Health/Population Health Management Programs

• Serving Nevada's Rural Population

• Health Disparity/Social Determinants of Health

• Technology's Role in Improving Population Health Management

• Featured Track: “Creating Medical Legal Partnerships”

For more information, visit: hollandhart.com/nevada-population-health-2016