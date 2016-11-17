Grand Canyon Development Partners, a Las Vegas-based construction and real estate development and construction management company, has hired Leigh Ann Monk to the serve as a Project Coordinator. In her new role, Monk will be responsible for managing the delivery of small to large critical construction documents and organizing all project activities.

With more than 15 years of experience in the construction industry, Monk began her construction career with a heavy civil general contractor. Prior to joining Grand Canyon Development Partners, Monk worked in the construction and engineering department at McCarran International Airport. From there, she held a position at Bechtel, one of the world’s largest engineering construction management firms, where she developed the skills and temperament critical for long-term success within the commercial, heavy civil, construction management, and general construction environment industries.

Monk earned her Bachelor of Arts degree as a double major in Marketing and Management from Southeastern Louisiana University. She has received certifications with OSHA 30 and CDT – Construction Document Technician from the Construction Specifications Institute. In her spare time, Monk enjoys scuba diving and trips to Europe.

About Grand Canyon Development Partners

Grand Canyon Development Partners is a construction and real estate development management company that offers a full spectrum of services to facilitate all processes for our clients' projects including, but not limited to: real estate development, construction, project and program management services, and LEED Certification studies. The company has offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Phoenix, and Flagstaff, Ariz.

The success and experience of Grand Canyon Development Partners spans a wide variety of market segments, including hospitality/entertainment, gaming, education, Native American, retail/tenant improvements, commercial, industrial, public works, nonprofit, and food/beverage.

For more information, please visit our website at www.grandcanyoninc.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.