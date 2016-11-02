Goodwill to Open 20th Retail Store and Drive-Thru Donation Center

On Thursday November 10, 2016 at 9 a.m. Goodwill of Southern Nevada will open its 20th retail store in Southern Nevada with the grand opening of the nonprofit’s second “Goodwill Select” model store and drive-thru donation center at 5110 Blue Diamond Road (at Decatur), Las Vegas, 89139.

The Goodwill Select model features an easy to navigate 2,000 square-foot sales floor, along with a double-lane covered drive-thru donation center. The model first debuted on April 15, 2016 with the Goodwill Select store and drive-thru donation center at 7036 S. Durango Drive, Suite 100, behind Cafe Rio.

“Our goal with Goodwill Select is to make donating convenient and shopping quick and easy,” said Eric Butwinick, Goodwill of Southern Nevada director of retail. “The drive-thru donation lanes allow donors to drop off goods and receive a tax deductible receipt without even getting out of their car. The smaller footprint store is easy to navigate, but offers shoppers the same selection of merchandise as a full-sized store, including clothing, accessories, home goods, decor and furniture.”

Seven new full-time positions with Goodwill of Southern Nevada’s retail and operations departments were created to support the new select store and donation location.

“Every time Goodwill opens a new store and donation center, we help strengthen our local economy,” said Steve Chartrand, Goodwill of Southern Nevada president & CEO. “We create more job opportunities within Goodwill, while increasing funding for programs that provide critical job training and placement opportunities.”

Goodwill of Southern Nevada transforms donated goods and monetary contributions into pathways to meaningful employment for Southern Nevadans in need. In 2015, Goodwill of Southern Nevada successfully placed 2,383 individuals into local, sustainable jobs with more than 500 employers, generating more than $48 million in earned wages.

Goodwill Select Store Hours

9 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily

Goodwill Drive-Thru Donation Center at Select Store Hours

7 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily

