LAS VEGAS – The Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS (GLVAR) presented its annual awards this week to some of its leading members, including Ronnie Schwartz, who was named REALTOR of the Year.

As part of its annual installation of new officers and board members for 2017 held Nov. 12 at the Bellagio Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, the GLVAR presented its top annual award to Schwartz, a longtime local REALTOR who has been in the real estate industry for more than 20 years. She joins her husband and real estate business partner Neil Schwartz in being honored as a GLVAR REALTOR of the Year. Neil earned GLVAR’s highest annual honor in 2009. Ronnie Schwartz was honored for serving as a leader in the real estate profession and in the community, association officials said.

Other GLVAR award winners for 2016 included:

Krystal Sherry – Gene Nebeker Memorial Award for professionalism and service to the GLVAR and the community.

Forrest Barbee – Ronn Reiss Award for educational excellence and leadership.

Heidi Kasama – Sala/Rubin Award (formerly called the Frank Sala Award and now also honoring longtime GLVAR leader Marv Rubin) recognizing long-term commitment to grassroots political action and to protecting private property rights.

Robert Hamrick – Jack Woodcock Distinguished Service Award.

Kolleen Kelley, Patrick Leibovici and Norma Jean Opatik – GLVAR Hall of Fame inductees.

The annual awards are presented to REALTORS who have taken extraordinary measures to provide their many years of skill, experience and expertise to the REALTOR community. They were recognized for exemplary leadership, contributions to the industry, and advancement of the REALTOR brand, 2016 GLVAR President Scott Beaudry said.

