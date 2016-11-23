LAS VEGAS – Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS (GLVAR) Multiple Listing Service (MLS) Director Stephanie Hill, RCE, CLMX3, CIPS, ePro, is one of 17 executives nationwide selected to serve on the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CLMS) Board of Directors.

Hill is the only MLS executive from Southern Nevada to be included in this select group.

"It's an honor to represent the GLVAR membership on the national board,” said Hill, who also leads the association’s global and commercial divisions. “I’m there to be a voice for our membership and to drive MLS initiatives and policies on a national level.”

CMLS is the professional trade organization that serves to advance the MLS industry in North America through unified leadership, collaboration, and education across the real estate industry. It was formed as a premier forum, advocate and resource in 1957 and has since evolved into a volunteer-led organization that is responsible for the advancement of MLS through education, innovation, and the implementation of best practices, industry standards, and next generation solutions in support of MLS providers with over one million subscribers.

GLVAR CEO Michele Caprio lauded Hill’s accomplishment and commended her dedication to continually elevating her qualifications and MLS.

“On behalf of the Greater Las Vegas Association of realtoRS, we are so pleased to support Ms. Hill’s professional development as a graduate of the CMLX 3 Certification Program,” Caprio said. “Her participation on CLMS promotes progressive dialog and communication between industry leaders and visionaries whose contributions ultimately benefit the GLVAR membership.”

CMLS in 2010 established the Certified Multiple Listing Executive Program (CMLX) to identify and recognize individuals who meet a level of competence in the field. Since not all MLS organizations are alike and there was no way to share best practices and enhance the skill set of managers, there needed to be a way for all CMLS members to have a unified program of professional development. These programs make resources more accessible to all CMLS members.

There are three CLMX certification levels. Level 1 (MLS Professional/CMLX1), Level 2 (MLS Executive/CMLX 2) and Level 3 (MLS Expert/CMLX3). The CMLX3 program was designed to expand the executive's knowledge in the areas of finance, high-level leadership interaction and strategic planning.

About the GLVAR

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 13,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of REALTORS®, GLVAR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit www.LasVegasRealtor.com.

