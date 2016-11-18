Election Results Show Voters and Business Leaders United in Support of Public Schools

Reno - More than half of Washoe County voters agree with many Northern Nevada business leaders that improving public education, including school facilities, will strengthen the business climate of Northern Nevada.

On November 8, 2016, more than 56 percent of Washoe County voters approved a permanent sales tax increase to provide funding for school expansion projects and new school construction.

In July, a similar question asked of 120 Washoe County executives found significant approval for a sales tax increase to support schools and fund construction projects.

The Washoe County Business Leader Survey, funded by First Independent Bank, asked respondents to cite three ways local government could improve the business climate. The top three responses were all education related. The majority, (59 percent) said improving K-12 education, followed by instituting a sales tax to fund school renovation and construction (36 percent), and more community college training and workforce development (28 percent.)

"Our survey clearly showed the business community understands educational improvements will lead to a better business climate in Northern Nevada, said Bob Francl, Executive Vice President Regional Manager First Independent Bank. "With voters also supporting education during the recent election, there is now greater support for making further improvements."

In the survey, business leaders were also asked to list the top three actions that would have the greatest positive effect on Northern Nevada businesses. Improving Washoe County’s image (63 percent) was the most often cited, followed by increasing the pool of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) graduates (58 percent), as well as increasing access to venture capital (22 percent.)

To see the full Washoe County Business Leader survey, please go to http://bit.ly/2frnQUW.

First Independent Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank.

About First Independent Bank

First Independent Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, the go-to bank for business in its growing markets. Founded in 1999, First Independent Bank offers a full spectrum of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services, plus superior service to meet the needs of local businesses. With seven offices in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, and Fallon, along with Western Alliance Bank’s robust national platform of specialized financial services, the banking division is a valued partner for Northern Nevada’s business, real estate, professional, municipal and nonprofit communities. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. With $17 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the fastest-growing bank holding companies in the U.S. and recognized as #10 on the Forbes 2016 “Best Banks in America” list. For more information, visit www.firstindependentnv.com.

###